SSM Health opens vaccination site in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — SSM Health is opening its COVID-19 vaccination site in Janesville.

Right now, the site at Janesville East at Dean Medical Group is vaccinating people who are 75 years old and older. Vaccinations are being offered by appointment only.

Health officials at SSM Health say they hope to expand the group of people they’re vaccinating.

“Right now we are trying to have a more of a controlled group,” said Dawna Menke of SSM Health. “Eventually we will expand that within SSM Health, within the region but right now you don’t know how much supply you are going to get.”

SSM Health says those eligible to get the vaccine can schedule an appointment on their MyChart smartphone app. If someone doesn’t have MyChart, a letter will be sent to their home if they are eligible.

