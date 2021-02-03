SSM Health expands COVID vaccinations to patients ages 65+

MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health announced Wednesday it is expanding its vaccination effort to include all eligible patients ages 65 and older.

According to a news release, individuals in this age group are eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

SSM Health started vaccinating patients ages 75 and older on Jan. 25. Within its first week, SSM Health said more than 11,000 patients were vaccinated.

Vaccination clinics will be open for patients ages 65 and older starting Wednesday.

Patients in this age group will receive scheduling instructions through MyChart, mail, or e-mail. Patients without access to MyChart can call one of three hotlines to schedule their vaccinations.

  • SSM Health Dean Medical Group: (608) 250-1222; seven days per week from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
  • Monroe Clinic: (608) 324-1815; Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
  • Agnesian HealthCare: (920) 926-8400; seven days per week from 7:00 am – 5:00 pm

 Other people interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are asked to fill out SSM Health’s vaccine interest form, which can be found on their website. SSM Health said filling out the form will not guarantee an immediate appointment, but it helps them identify eligible individuals based on multiple factors, including age and risk factors.

More information on SSM Health’s vaccination plans can be found here.

