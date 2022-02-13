SSM Health hosts vaccine clinic in Barrymore Theatre

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Health experts in our area are making a final push to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

SSM Health used the Barrymore Theatre in downtown Madison on Saturday to offer vaccines and boosters to people at least 12 years old.

Business owners said they also want to help their employees who interact with the public on a day-to-day basis be up-to-date on their vaccine series.

They said they are hopeful their efforts will help people stay safe once the mask mandate is lifted.

