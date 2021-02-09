SSM Health has administered 50K doses of COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health has now administered more than 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, the health care provider has given 50,700 doses of the vaccine as of Tuesday morning. Those doses were administered at vaccination sites throughout southern and central Wisconsin.

An SSM spokesperson said the health care provider has the capacity to administer up to 20,000 doses per week, if given the supply.

Frontline health care workers, some frontline workers including police and firefighters, and patients age 65 and older are currently eligible to get vaccinated.

SSM Health officials said anyone interested in getting vaccinated can fill out this form to get notified when they become eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment.

