SSM Health furloughs 2,000 workers throughout system

MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health officials announced Monday that they are furloughing 2,000 workers throughout the healthcare provider’s four-state system.

It’s unclear how many Wisconsin workers will be impacted by the furloughs.

The decision was made to help offset the healthcare provider’s financial losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.

“We are confident these measures will enable us to improve organizational performance, while continuing to deliver high-quality, compassionate care for the people who need us,” officials said in a statement. “Following in the footsteps of our founding sisters, we must be mindful stewards of all our gifts – whether that is the talents of our team members, our provisions and supplies, or our financial resources.”

Workers are expected to be able to return to work after 13 weeks, according to a news release. SSM Health plans to cover the cost of health benefits during the furloughs, the release said.

Some additional employees will see their hours cut, according to the release.

Workers who will remain on staff during the furloughs will still receive their regularly scheduled annual salary increases. Officials said that executive compensation has been frozen.

