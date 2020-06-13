SSM Health donating masks to area barbershops

MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital donated more than 400 cloth masks Friday afternoon as part of a plan to deliver masks to black barbershops in the Madison area.

According to a news release, Aaron Perry, the founder of the Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association, made the masks

The release said Perry was able to open a men’s health education center inside JP Hair Design through a grant from SSM Health.

SSM Health said the community has donated more than 11,000 cloth masks since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

