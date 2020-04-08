SSM Health Dean Medical Group temporarily suspends service at four clinic locations

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health Dean Medical Group will temporarily suspend service at four clinic locations on Friday.

According to a news release, staff and providers will be temporarily moved to other locations to assist with care.

The affected locations will be SSM Health Dean Medical Groups in Deerfield, Delavan, Evansville and Waterloo. They will close at end of business on Friday.

The release said the suspension of service is expected to last for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic response.

Patients will be offered a telehealth visit when appropriate. Otherwise, in-person visits will be scheduled at one of SSM Health’s other clinic locations.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments