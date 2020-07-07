SSM Health Dean Medical Group resumes services at five clinics

MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health Dean Medical Group will be resuming clinical operations on July 13 at the five remaining clinics that were temporarily relocated or suspended as part of the COVID-19 response.

Those clinics are SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Deerfield, SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Delavan (closed on Mondays), SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Evansville, SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Mineral Point and SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Waterloo.

Once those five open, all SSM Health Dean Medical Group clinics will be open and operational.

There are safety precautions in place at all clinics. Those precautions are:

Visitor restrictions to limit non-essential traffic in our facilities

Entrance screening for all patients, visitors and staff at our facilities

Adherence to all CDC guidelines and protocols regarding appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) for providers and staff

Requiring all patients, visitors and staff to wear masks or other face coverings when they enter our facilities

Enhanced cleaning/disinfection processes

Plexiglass barriers at check-in and registration to ensure appropriate distancing

Realigned waiting room seating to ensure appropriate physical distancing

