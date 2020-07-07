SSM Health Dean Medical Group resumes services at five clinics
MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health Dean Medical Group will be resuming clinical operations on July 13 at the five remaining clinics that were temporarily relocated or suspended as part of the COVID-19 response.
Those clinics are SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Deerfield, SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Delavan (closed on Mondays), SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Evansville, SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Mineral Point and SSM Health Dean Medical Group – Waterloo.
Once those five open, all SSM Health Dean Medical Group clinics will be open and operational.
There are safety precautions in place at all clinics. Those precautions are:
- Visitor restrictions to limit non-essential traffic in our facilities
- Entrance screening for all patients, visitors and staff at our facilities
- Adherence to all CDC guidelines and protocols regarding appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) for providers and staff
- Requiring all patients, visitors and staff to wear masks or other face coverings when they enter our facilities
- Enhanced cleaning/disinfection processes
- Plexiglass barriers at check-in and registration to ensure appropriate distancing
- Realigned waiting room seating to ensure appropriate physical distancing
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.