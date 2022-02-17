SSM Health cuts ribbon on new south Madison clinic

MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health officials on Wednesday cut the ribbon on the health care provider’s new clinic on Madison’s south side.

Project partners and community leaders took part in the ceremony at the 180,000 square-foot, five-story facility along South Fish Hatchery Road.

The clinic opens for patient care on Monday and will be home to more than 100 providers plus primary and specialty care services.

Construction on the $75 million project began in July 2020.

