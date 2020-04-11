SSM Health continues to collect cloth masks for staff, community members

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health is thanking the community for cloth mask donations and reminding the public that they are still accepting cloth mask donations.

While the masks are not a suitable substitute for personal protective equipment, hospital officials said they are still accepting donations and looking for other ways to put the donations to good use, including giving the masks to patients families for outside use, patients who are discharged and for staff to use at home.

“The amazing support and collaboration between our communities has been nothing but exceptional,” said Joanne Johnson, Director of Volunteer Services at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital–Madison.

If you would like to donate or make cloth masks email volunteersmadison@ssmhealth.com or call 608-258-6640.

