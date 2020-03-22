SSM Health announces tighter visitor restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19

Amanda Quintana by Amanda Quintana

MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health is suspending hospital visits in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The temporary measure restricts anyone under the age of 18 from visiting.

There will be exceptions for end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the patient’s emotional well-being and care, according to a news release.

Patients in Birth Suites and Family Care Suites, along with pediatric patients and NICU patients are allowed to have one visitor at a time, with permission from a nursing leader.

All visitors will need to complete a health screening, requiring them to answer questions about their travel history and have their temperature taken.

The restrictions are in effect for all seven SSM Health hospitals in Wisconsin.

Comments

comments