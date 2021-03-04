SSM Health administers 100,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Cindi Giese, a medical assistant with Agnesian HealthCare, helps Richard Lemanski celebrated his birthday by receiving a second COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic in Fond du Lac. Agnesian HealthCare continues to focus vaccination efforts on patients 65 years and above.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — SSM Health has officially administered 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin.

Richard Lemanski, of Fond du Lac, received his second dose of the Moderna vaccine Thursday, which also happened to be his birthday.

The milestone comes three months after the health system received its first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine in December. Since then, SSM has steadily increased its capacity for vaccinating those eligible across southern Wisconsin.

“At the start of the pandemic, SSM Health mobilized our workforce, developing a pool of more than 570 vaccinators and a team of more than 200, including pharmacists, cleaners, couriers, frontline schedulers and support personnel, many of whom willingly work above and beyond normal hours to ensure that we can provide vaccinations across our region,” said Mo Kharbat, Vice President – Pharmacy Services & Health Research for SSM Health Wisconsin Region.

SSM has 18 vaccine sites around the area, with the health system hoping to eventually offer at least 20,000 vaccinations weekly.

The effort includes a newly announced teacher vaccination clinic in Baraboo that will help Sauk County educators get the shot. The health system is also providing 1,200 doses for staff within the Madison Metropolitan School District.

