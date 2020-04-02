SSM Health consolidates eye care services to 5 clinic sites amid coronavirus pandemic
This is in response to emergency eye care needs during the COVID-19 pandemic
MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health is consolidating its 15 eye care sites down to five locations in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The clinics will be open for essential and emergency services.
- Regent Street – 1025 Regent Street, Madison
- East – 1821 S. Stoughton Rd, Madison
- West – 752 High Point Rd, Madison
- Baraboo – 1626 Tuttle St, Baraboo
- Janesville – 3200 E. Racine St, Janesville
Essential retina outreach services will continue as scheduled in Dodgeville, Fort Atkinson and Portage. All Davis Duehr Optical retail stores are temporarily closed. This is a temporary measure in response to the spread of COVID-19.
According to the press release, the eye care providers are reaching out to those who may be impacted by the change. Patients may be offered a telehealth visit. In person visits will be scheduled if necessary. For urgent eye care needs, patients can call 608-282-2000.
