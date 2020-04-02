SSM Health consolidates eye care services to 5 clinic sites amid coronavirus pandemic

This is in response to emergency eye care needs during the COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health is consolidating its 15 eye care sites down to five locations in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The clinics will be open for essential and emergency services.

Regent Street – 1025 Regent Street, Madison

East – 1821 S. Stoughton Rd, Madison

West – 752 High Point Rd, Madison

Baraboo – 1626 Tuttle St, Baraboo

Janesville – 3200 E. Racine St, Janesville

Essential retina outreach services will continue as scheduled in Dodgeville, Fort Atkinson and Portage. All Davis Duehr Optical retail stores are temporarily closed. This is a temporary measure in response to the spread of COVID-19.

According to the press release, the eye care providers are reaching out to those who may be impacted by the change. Patients may be offered a telehealth visit. In person visits will be scheduled if necessary. For urgent eye care needs, patients can call 608-282-2000.

