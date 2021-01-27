SSM Health adding new COVID-19 vaccination site in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — SSM Health will open a new COVID-19 vaccination site in Janesville later in the week.

A news release said the health system will open the site at Dean Medical Group – Janesville East on Thursday.

“The team at St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville has been working diligently to vaccinate front line staff, unaffiliated health care workers, fire, police and EMS over the past several weeks,” said SSM Health Wisconsin Southern Region Administrator Dawna Menke. “The Medical Group received this approval from the State last Friday, and we’re ready to now begin vaccinating our patients on-site in Janesville.”

People ages 65 and older are now eligible to get vaccinated. SSM said it will first vaccinate the group in phases due to the large number of patients within the age range. As such, the health system will begin vaccinating patients 75 and older due to their higher risk for hospitalization and serious complications.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only. SSM is reaching out to patients who are eligible by mail and through MyChart. Those who do not have a MyChart account can sign up here.

“We are honored and excited that this new vaccination site will allow us to reach even more community members who wish to receive the vaccine,” Menke said.

