SSM Health accepting handmade masks, supply donations

MADISON, Wis. — SSM Health will be accepting handmade masks and supply donations that can be used outside of our clinical areas.

Individuals interested in making cloth masks should register and coordinate dropping off masks with the Volunteer Services team at SSM Health to volunteersmadison@ssmhealth.com or by calling 608-258-6640.

“We are truly humbled by the outpouring of support we have seen from the communities we serve, including the more than 1,600 community members who have reached out to register as volunteer sewers for this effort,” a release said. “Your support is truly inspiring, and we are grateful to each of you for offering your time and talents to us.”

SSM Health is also taking donations of personal protective equipment supply. They are accepting N95 masks, regular surgical and procedural masks, thermometers (infrared and forehead models with disposable covers), footwear covers, surgical or exam gloves, disposable isolation gowns, face shields, googles or eye protection, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes and nasopharyngeal swaps.

All items need to be unopened and in original packaging. Donations should be coordinated through local SSM Health Foundations.

