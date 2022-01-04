SSM Health: 15% of those hospitalized at St. Mary’s are COVID-19 patients, vast majority are unvaccinated

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Fifteen percent of patients hospitalized at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital are COVID-19 patients, and the vast majority of those patients are unvaccinated, hospital officials said Monday.

In a post on Facebook Monday afternoon, hospital officials offered a breakdown of the patients within the facility.

Of the patients who are hospitalized at St. Mary’s with COVID-19, 71% are unvaccinated. The percentage rises to 90% for COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

The breakdown did not specify how many of the patients who had been vaccinated received a booster shot.

According to the post, hospital officials will share updated data on Mondays.

