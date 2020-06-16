Spring Green police search for man wanted on felony arrest warrant

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — The Spring Green Police Department is searching for a man wanted on a felony arrest warrant.

Jeffrey M. Jalinski, 35, is wanted on a felony arrest warrant.

Police did not share any information about Jalinski’s potential whereabouts.

Online court records show Jalinski is wanted on a warrant in a Sauk County case. An arrest warrant was issued on June 11 for a felony charge of fleeing an officer and resisting police on June 7.

Anyone with information about Jalinski’s location is asked to call the Spring Green Police Department at 608-588-2125 or the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at 608-356-4895.

