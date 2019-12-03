Zack Baun named first team All-Big Ten

MADISON - Wisconsin Badgers senior linebacker Zack Baun was named first team All-Big Ten by the coaches and the media Tuesday.

Baun was second in the Big Ten in sacks behind the conference's player of the year, Chase Young of Ohio State.

Baun recorded 11.5 sacks in addition to 62 tackles and an interception return for a touchdown.

The Badgers had two players named All-Big Ten second team.

Linebacker Chris Orr and kick return Aron Cruickshank earned those honors.

Eric Burrell, Matt Heningsen, Faion Hicks and Isiaahh Loudermilk were given honorable mention.

