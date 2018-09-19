Young looks to lead Iowa past #18 Badgers

Young lead the Hawkeyes (3-0) with 234 rushing yards this season.

Iowa City - Iowa running back Toren Young might have a little extra motivation this Saturday when the Hawkeyes host #18 Wisconsin. The Monona Grove high school grad gets his first crack at playing against the Badgers in front of his home crowd.

"It's a cool opportunity to be able to play against a team you grew up watching," Young said. "All your family and friends grew up fans. Getting the opportunity to play against them... that's pretty exciting."

Young, a redshirt sophomore, racked up 2,569 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns as a senior in 2015. He finished his high school career with 56 TDs.

"There are some teachers and coaches and stuff from high school that said 'I hope you do good, but...' They're still rooting for the Badgers, but that's okay."

Young leads the Hawkeyes in rushing yards (234) and yards per carry (5.4) this season.

Wisconsin (2-1) and Iowa (3-0) kick off Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium (7:30 P.M.).