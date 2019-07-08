Yelich to bat leadoff for National League All-Stars

Sports

CLEVELAND - Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich will bat leadoff and play left field for the National League in the All-Star game in Cleveland Tuesday night.

NL manager Dave Roberts announced his batting order Monday and Yelich, who leads the majors with 31 home runs, will be the first batter in the game.

Yelich pulled out of the Home Run Derby because he's been having some issues with his back and didn't want to risk further injury that might affect his play for the Brewers in the second half of the season. 

National League All-Star Game batting order

1) Christian Yelich, Brewers, LF

2. Javier Baez, Cubs, SS

3) Freddie Freeman, Braves, 1B

4) Cody Bellinger, Dodgers, RF

5) Nolan Arenado, Rockies, 3B

6) Josh Bell, Pirates, DH

7) Willson Contreras, Cubs, C

8) Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks, 2B

9) Ronald Acuna, Jr, Braves, CF

SP - Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers

 

American League All-Star Game batting order

1) George Springer, Astros, RF

2) DJ LeMahieu, Yankees, 2B

3) Mike Trout, Angels, CF

4) Carlos Santana, Indians, 1B

5) JD Martinez, Red Sox, DH

6) Alex Bregman, Astros, 3B

7) Gary Sanchez, Yankees, C

8) Michael Brantley, Astros, LF

9) Jorge Polanco, Twins, SS

SP - Justin Verlander, Astros 
 

 

 

