Sports

Yelich strikes again, leads Brewers to walk-off win

MVP candidate delivers in the 9th

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 04:55 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 04:55 PM CDT

Milwaukee - Christian Yelich did it again. The Brewers' MVP candidate outfielder drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth, and Milwaukee beat the Cubs 4-3 at Miller Park.

 

It's the tenth walk-off win for the Brewers this season.

 

The Brewers loaded the bases on Cubs' reliever Steve Cishek via a walk and two hit batters in the ninth. The Cubs brought in Jesse Chavez to face Yelich with one out. 

 

Yelich hit a sharp grounder to third that was fielded on a dive by Kris Bryant. Bryant appeared to have a play at home, but he elected to step on third and throw to first. Yelich beat the throw by a half step and pinch-runner Keon Broxton touched home plate with the winning run. 

 

The Brewers cut the Cubs' lead to four games in the National League central division. Monday's win means the Crew keeps its lead in the NL Wild Card race over the Cardinals and the Rockies.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars