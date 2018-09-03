Yelich strikes again, leads Brewers to walk-off win

The Brewers have ten walk-off wins this season.

The Brewers have ten walk-off wins this season.

Milwaukee - Christian Yelich did it again. The Brewers' MVP candidate outfielder drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth, and Milwaukee beat the Cubs 4-3 at Miller Park.

It's the tenth walk-off win for the Brewers this season.

The Brewers loaded the bases on Cubs' reliever Steve Cishek via a walk and two hit batters in the ninth. The Cubs brought in Jesse Chavez to face Yelich with one out.

Yelich hit a sharp grounder to third that was fielded on a dive by Kris Bryant. Bryant appeared to have a play at home, but he elected to step on third and throw to first. Yelich beat the throw by a half step and pinch-runner Keon Broxton touched home plate with the winning run.

The Brewers cut the Cubs' lead to four games in the National League central division. Monday's win means the Crew keeps its lead in the NL Wild Card race over the Cardinals and the Rockies.