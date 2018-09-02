Sports

Yelich powers Brewers past Nationals

Brewers outfielder continues stellar season

By:

Posted: Sep 02, 2018 04:47 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2018 04:47 PM CDT

Washington, D.C. - Christian Yelich hit his first career grand slam, Keon Broxton added a three-run homer, and the Milwaukee Brewers earned a series victory with a 9-4 victory over the Washington Nationals.
   

Both Broxton and Yelich homered as part of a seven-run fifth inning. It matched Milwaukee's highest-scoring inning of the season.
   

Yelich has reached base safely in 19 consecutive games and has homered nine times in that span. His .316 average with 27 homers and 81 RBIs have him in the middle of the National League MVP race with Javier Baez (Cubs), Matt Carpenter (Cardinals), and Paul Goldschmidt (D'backs).
 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars