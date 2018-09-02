Yelich powers Brewers past Nationals

Yelich (right) hit his first career grand slam Sunday against the Nationals.

Washington, D.C. - Christian Yelich hit his first career grand slam, Keon Broxton added a three-run homer, and the Milwaukee Brewers earned a series victory with a 9-4 victory over the Washington Nationals.



Both Broxton and Yelich homered as part of a seven-run fifth inning. It matched Milwaukee's highest-scoring inning of the season.



Yelich has reached base safely in 19 consecutive games and has homered nine times in that span. His .316 average with 27 homers and 81 RBIs have him in the middle of the National League MVP race with Javier Baez (Cubs), Matt Carpenter (Cardinals), and Paul Goldschmidt (D'backs).

