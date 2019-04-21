Yelich homers twice, Brewers win 5-0

MILWAUKEE - Christian Yelich hit two more homers to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Miller Park Saturday night.

Yelich now has a National League leading 13 homers and also leads the NL with 31 runs batted in.

Ryan Braun added a three-run homer in the seventh, his fourth of the season.

Chase Anderson got a spot start for the Brewers and picked up the win allowing just one hit, one walk and striking out five in his five innings of work.

The Dodgers had only two hits all night as Alex Claudio, Junior Guerra and Matt Albers pitched the final four innings.

