Woods picks Stricker to be co-captain

Stricker is one of three co-captains picked by Tiger Woods (Fred Couples, Zach Johnson).

Stricker is one of three co-captains picked by Tiger Woods (Fred Couples, Zach Johnson).

Australia - Madison's Steve Stricker will have to shop for sunscreen in December. Team USA captain Tiger Woods picked Stricker to be one of three captain's assistants for the 2019 Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia. It'll be held at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club from December 9-15. It's the third time Royal Melbourne will host the event.

The U.S. will tee off against the International Team led by Ernie Els.

Fred Couples and Zach Johnson will join Stricker as captain's assistants. Woods has the option to add one more if he chooses. Stricker and Woods were partners in the 2009 event, and they became the first team to earn four points in a single Presidents Cup competition.

The U.S. has won seven straight Presidents Cups and ten of twelve overall since the event began in 1994.

Stricker has 12 career PGA tour wins, and he won three times on the Champions Tour in 2018.