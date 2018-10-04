Sports

Brewers announce starter for NLDS matchup against Rockies

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 10:34 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 10:50 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - The Brewers have announced their starter for game one of the national league division series Thursday afternoon.

Brandon Woodruff will get the start against the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park. The first pitch is just after 4 p.m.

The Brewers also released their NLDS roster. Out of the 25 players on the roster, only seven of them have ever played in the playoffs.

