Brewers announce starter for NLDS matchup against Rockies

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in June.

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Brandon Woodruff #53 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in June.

MILWAUKEE - The Brewers have announced their starter for game one of the national league division series Thursday afternoon.

Brandon Woodruff will get the start against the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park. The first pitch is just after 4 p.m.

The Brewers also released their NLDS roster. Out of the 25 players on the roster, only seven of them have ever played in the playoffs.

Today’s initial out getter in Game 1 of the NLDS vs. Colorado will be @B_Woody24. pic.twitter.com/6HrfpamAut — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 4, 2018

The NLDS roster. #OurCrewOurOctober pic.twitter.com/hNRJmd5NKr — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 4, 2018