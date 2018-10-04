Brewers announce starter for NLDS matchup against Rockies
MILWAUKEE - The Brewers have announced their starter for game one of the national league division series Thursday afternoon.
Brandon Woodruff will get the start against the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park. The first pitch is just after 4 p.m.
The Brewers also released their NLDS roster. Out of the 25 players on the roster, only seven of them have ever played in the playoffs.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Bucks open Fiserv Forum with win over Bulls
- Titletown District will include residential, office space
- Brewers to face Rockies in NLDS
- For Cubs, season ends on sour note with loss to Rockies
- Lodi still leading medium schools in AP football poll
- Cubs fan writes apology letter after Brewers win the NL Central