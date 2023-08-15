Women’s World Cup: England stuns co-host Australia to reach final

England's Chloe Kelly is pictured here in action against Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, on August 12.

 Carl Recine/Reuters

(CNN) — England reached the Women’s World Cup final for the first time thanks to a stunning 3-1 win over co-host Australia on Wednesday.

Ella Toone’s first-half goal gave England a deserved lead, which was later canceled out by Australia superstar Sam Kerr’s long-range stunner in the second half.