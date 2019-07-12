Women getting a chance to excel in wrestling
Overcoming obstacles to succeed
MADISON - Wrestling has been a sport dominated by men and boys, but women and girls are getting a chance to develop their skills to compete.
The Badger Regional Training Center is helping them get to the next level.
Ronna Heaton says she's faced obstacles in her wrestling career from the start.
"Dads and stuff didn't really like it when they would wrestle their kid," Heaton said, "so they would have their kid forfeit or sometimes or like they would get really into it when they wrestled me."
Jayden Laurent had a similar experience.
"They would ask my mom if I was on steroids or if I was going to be transgender," Laurent said."No matter what they say, it wasn't going to stop me from doing what I love."
