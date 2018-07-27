Without new deal, Rodgers not fazed at camp

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has two years left on his current contract, but the wheels might be turning on a new deal. The two-time MVP is the tenth highest-paid player in the league, but that would change if a new contract is signed before the season.

The Packers opened training camp on Thursday. Despite the fact that Rodgers doesn't have an extension, it sounds like a contract extension is the furthest thing from Rodgers' mind.

"The feelings haven't changed. I'd obviously love to be here. I think they've spoken at length about wanting to extending my deal," Rodgers said after practice. "Now that I'm here, my focus is definitely in other places. It's on my teammates, my leadership role, and my performance on the field. I talk with my agent daily. So I'm aware of the conversations. But I'm really not too worried about it."

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is the highest paid player in the league with a salary of $30 million this season. His contract includes $100 million in guarantees.

Rodgers will make approximately $22 million this season.