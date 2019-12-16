Wisconsin's Taylor, Biadasz named to AP All-America team
MADISON, Wis. - To no surprise, two Wisconsin Badgers football players are receiving more awards.
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and center Tyler Biadasz on Monday were named to The Associated Press All-America team.
BREAKING: LSU, Ohio State dominate Associated Press All-America teams presented by @askRegions.— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) December 16, 2019
Read more and see the teams: https://t.co/styqke4wH6 pic.twitter.com/d46lOjOtvx
Earlier in December, Biadasz won the Rimington Trophy, which is presented to the nation's best center.
Taylor won the Doak Walker Award, which goes to college football's best running back. Taylor won that for the second time in his career.
The Badgers will head to Pasadena, California, for the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. They will face Oregon.
