Wisconsin's Taylor, Biadasz named to AP All-America team

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 12:57 PM CST

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 12:57 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - To no surprise, two Wisconsin Badgers football players are receiving more awards.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and center Tyler Biadasz on Monday were named to The Associated Press All-America team.

 

 

Earlier in December, Biadasz won the Rimington Trophy, which is presented to the nation's best center.

Taylor won the Doak Walker Award, which goes to college football's best running back.  Taylor won that for the second time in his career.

The Badgers will head to Pasadena, California, for the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.  They will face Oregon. 

