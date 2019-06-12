Wisconsin's Morgan McDonald named Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year
MADISON, Wis. - After picking up NCAA championships in the Men's 5K race, Wisconsin's Morgan McDonald has been named the Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year.
Another 🏆 for Morgan!#Badgers Morgan McDonald has been named the @bigten Track Athlete of the Year! pic.twitter.com/7Ls9QfAfBY— Wisconsin Track & Field (@BadgerTrackXC) June 12, 2019
McDonald, a native of Sydney, Australia, finished his senior season at Wisconsin with four championships.
Cross Country national champ 🏆✔️— Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) June 8, 2019
Indoor Track national champ 🏆✔️✔️
Outdoor Track national champ 🏆✔️
𝘼𝙇𝙇 𝙏𝙃𝙍𝙀𝙀 in the 𝙎𝘼𝙈𝙀 𝙔𝙀𝘼𝙍
Morgan McDonald caps his @BadgerTrackXC career in appropriate fashion as national champ, his fourth title!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Gmc7zYSYnf
He won the NCAA Men's Cross Country title, the NCAA Track and Field Indoor 3K, NCAA Track and Field Indoor 5K and the NCAA Track and Field outdoor 5K title.
For a full list of McDonald's accomplishments while at UW-Madison, click here.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest Sports Headlines
- Late homer leads EC North past Sun Prairie
- Mineral Point falls in D4 championship game
- Blues beat Boston in Game Seven, claim Stanley Cup
- Cleveland Cavaliers hire Cal's Lindsay Gottlieb
- Wisconsin's Morgan McDonald named Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year
- Aaron Rodgers donates seven-figure gift to his alma mater