Wisconsin's Morgan McDonald named Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 11:17 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 11:17 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - After picking up NCAA championships in the Men's 5K race, Wisconsin's Morgan McDonald has been named the Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year.

 

 

McDonald, a native of Sydney, Australia, finished his senior season at Wisconsin with four championships. 

 

 

He won the NCAA Men's Cross Country title, the NCAA Track and Field Indoor 3K, NCAA Track and Field Indoor 5K and the NCAA Track and Field outdoor 5K title.  

For a full list of McDonald's accomplishments while at UW-Madison, click here
 

