Wisconsin's Morgan McDonald named Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year

MADISON, Wis. - After picking up NCAA championships in the Men's 5K race, Wisconsin's Morgan McDonald has been named the Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year.

Another 🏆 for Morgan!#Badgers Morgan McDonald has been named the @bigten Track Athlete of the Year! pic.twitter.com/7Ls9QfAfBY — Wisconsin Track & Field (@BadgerTrackXC) June 12, 2019

McDonald, a native of Sydney, Australia, finished his senior season at Wisconsin with four championships.

Morgan McDonald caps his @BadgerTrackXC career in appropriate fashion as national champ, his fourth title!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Gmc7zYSYnf — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) June 8, 2019

He won the NCAA Men's Cross Country title, the NCAA Track and Field Indoor 3K, NCAA Track and Field Indoor 5K and the NCAA Track and Field outdoor 5K title.

For a full list of McDonald's accomplishments while at UW-Madison, click here.



