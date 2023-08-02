Wisconsin volleyball primed for another run to the top Zach Hanley Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 2, 2023 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email College Volleyball Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHICAGO, Ill. -- Wisconsin volleyball stepped up to the mic at Big Ten Media Days and talked about everything except 1 thing."We don't really speak of what our end goal is, we already know", Izzy Ashburn said. "We want trophies, we want rings, but we don't talk about that".What they do talk about is how excited they are that their season is right around the corner."We are certainly hungry to get started next week", Kelly Sheffield said. "If you're not ready than you need to be out of the profession. I'm so fired up to get in the gym with this group".The Badgers begin practice on August 7th.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zach Hanley Sports Director Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Zach Hanley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular One woman in custody, another expected to survive after 'bloody scene' on west side F-35 flyover happening in Madison Wednesday afternoon for CrossFit Games Police clear Elver Park after reports of gunfire late Tuesday night UPDATE: Escaped man now in custody Three Madison hospitals rated among country's best Latest News Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice accuses liberals of 'raw exercise of overreaching power' Tickets still available for Packers Family Night Dane County Youth Justice & Prevention Facility reopens after remodel Old dynamite sticks or road flares found during Browntown construction project No deal yet in Leinenkugel's union worker strike More News