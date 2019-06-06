Wisconsin to play NC State in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Getty

MADISON, Wis. - Even though we are five months away from the college basketball season, Wisconsin announced who they will be playing in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Wisconsin will face North Carolina State on Dec. 4, according to the Wisconsin Basketball Twitter page.

The game will be played in Raleigh, North Carolina.

#TBT to last season's 79-75 win over NC State in Madison



Round II: Badgers at Wolfpack



📅 Wednesday, December 4

📍 Raleigh, North Carolina#B1GACC #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/EfWnMnarqW — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 6, 2019

Wisconsin and NC State faced off last season in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Wisconsin won that matchup 79-75. Ethan Happ had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds to help the Badgers defeat the Wolfpack.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.