Wisconsin to play NC State in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 11:22 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Even though we are five months away from the college basketball season, Wisconsin announced who they will be playing in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

 

 

Wisconsin will face North Carolina State on Dec. 4, according to the Wisconsin Basketball Twitter page. 

The game will be played in Raleigh, North Carolina.

 

 

Wisconsin and NC State faced off last season in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.  Wisconsin won that matchup 79-75.  Ethan Happ had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds to help the Badgers defeat the Wolfpack. 
 

