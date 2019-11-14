Wisconsin shakes slow start, cruises past McNeese St.

Brad Davison led the way with a game-high 24 points.

Madison - The Wisconsin men's basketball team moved to 2-1 on the young season with a 83-63 over McNeese St. The Badgers started slowly, falling behind 10-2 and trailing for most of the first half. A Brad Davison jumper put Wisconsin up 37-34 right before halftime, and the Badgers never trailed again.

Davison led Wisconsin with 24 points and four steals. Aleem Ford added 16 points in the win. The Badgers forced 18 McNeese turnovers.

The Cowboys (1-3) were led by Shamarkus Kennedy who had 20 points.

Wisconsin sophomore guard Kobe King did not play. He's resting a left leg injury suffered in practice this week. The Badgers next game is Sunday when they host Marquette. Tipoff is set for noon at the Kohl Center. It will be televised on Fox Sports 1.