Wisconsin setter Sydney Hilley receives 3 awards; Badgers knock off 2 ranked teams

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin volleyball's setter Sydney Hilley has been named AVCA National Player of the Week.

In case everyone didn't know how great of a week @sydhil_ had, here is some more recognition 🌟



Congratulations, Sydney! pic.twitter.com/H8Yfk6VxAV — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) October 8, 2019

On Monday, Hilley was named Big Ten Setter of the Week as well as Big Ten Player of the Week.

The captain of our ship⛵️@sydhil_ earns both Big Ten Player and Setter of the Week!



📰 x https://t.co/SvQcO52n7w pic.twitter.com/TUvgaRxYrj — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) October 7, 2019

Wisconsin defeated No. 5-ranked Penn State at the UW Fieldhouse on Wednesday. Three days later, the Badgers traveled to Nebraska where they swept the Huskers.

Last week was fun, but it's back to work.



The Big Ten season is young, and we are hungry for more. pic.twitter.com/5QXfkuwj6W — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) October 8, 2019

Against Penn State, Hilley recorded 46 assists, three aces and 10 digs in four sets.

Hilley also recorded 42 assists in the Badgers sweep over the Huskers.

Wisconsin will travel to Northwestern on Oct. 9. then will host No. 7 Minnesota on Saturday at the UW Fieldhouse.



