Wisconsin setter Sydney Hilley receives 3 awards; Badgers knock off 2 ranked teams

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 01:38 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 01:38 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin volleyball's setter Sydney Hilley has been named AVCA National Player of the Week. 

 

 

On Monday, Hilley was named Big Ten Setter of the Week as well as Big Ten Player of the Week. 

 

 

Wisconsin defeated No. 5-ranked Penn State at the UW Fieldhouse on Wednesday. Three days later, the Badgers traveled to Nebraska where they swept the Huskers.

 

 

Against Penn State, Hilley recorded 46 assists, three aces and 10 digs in four sets.

Hilley also recorded 42 assists in the Badgers sweep over the Huskers.

Wisconsin will travel to Northwestern on Oct. 9. then will host No. 7 Minnesota on Saturday at the UW Fieldhouse.
 

