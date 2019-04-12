Wisconsin's Jake Bunz wins Hockey Humanitarian Award

BUFFALO, NY - Wisconsin Badger hockey player Jake Bunz has been named the winner of the Hockey Humanitarian Award for citizenship.

Bunz, from Middleton, Wisconsin, has worked with the Fond Blanc Foundation helping an orphanage in Haiti which was devastated by an earthquake in 2010.

Bunz is the third Badger to win the Humanitarian Award. Erik Raygor in 1998 and Brittany Ammerman in 2015 have also been honored.

Badger women's hockey star Annie Pankowski was a finalist for this year's award as well for her work with future guide dogs.

