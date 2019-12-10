Wisconsin running back Taylor, center Biadasz prepare for Awards show

Taylor rushed for 1,909 yards this season with 26 total TDs.

Madison - 1,909 rushing yards and a nation-leading 26 total touchdowns weren't enough to earn Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor an invitation to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio St. quarterback Justin Fields, Ohio St. defensive end Chase Young, and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts are the four finalists.

Taylor, a junior, became the seventh player in FBS history to rush for at least 6,000 yards in a career (6,080). After the Big Ten Championship game, Taylor said he would definitely play in the Rose Bowl instead of skipping it to prepare for the draft.

Taylor is a finalist for the Doak Walker Award given to the nation's best running back. He won the award in 2018, and he'd be the first player since Arkansas' Darren McFadden (2006, '07) to win consecutive Walker Awards.

Wisconsin junior center Tyler Biadasz has a chance to bring home two trophies. He's a finalist for the Rimington Trophy (best center) and the Outland Trophy (best interior lineman). Biadasz has started all 40 games he's played at Wisconsin.

The College Football Awards show is Thursday at 6 P.M. on ESPN.