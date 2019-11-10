Wisconsin rises to No. 15 in AP sports poll

MADISON, Wis. - The Badgers got a much-needed boost following their 24-22 win against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.

Wisconsin has jumped up to No. 15 in the latest AP sports poll.

Following two consecutive losses on the road and a bye week, the Badgers desperately needed a win to keep their dream of a Big Ten West championship alive. A hard fought victory against the Hawkeyes has kept the team in the conversation for now, and that fight will continue next week when the team goes on the road to play Nebraska.

The Minnesota Gophers have moved up to the No. 7 spot, breaking into the top 10 for the first time in decades. In total, there are seven Big Ten teams ranked in this week's poll.

