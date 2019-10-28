Programming Notice

Wisconsin-Iowa football set for 3 pm Nov. 9

Badgers host Hawkeyes at Camp Randall

Oct 28, 2019

Oct 28, 2019

MADISON - The Wisconsin-Iowa football game at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, November 9th will kick off at 3 pm.

The game will be televised on FOX.

The Badgers are ranked 18th in the latest Associated Press college football poll while the Hawkeyes are 19th.

 

 

 

