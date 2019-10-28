Wisconsin-Iowa football set for 3 pm Nov. 9

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Zack Baun , No. 56 of the Wisconsin Badgers, returns an interception for a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct.12, 2019.

MADISON - The Wisconsin-Iowa football game at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, November 9th will kick off at 3 pm.

The game will be televised on FOX.

The Badgers are ranked 18th in the latest Associated Press college football poll while the Hawkeyes are 19th.

