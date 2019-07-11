Wisconsin freshman Caufield not thinking about the NHL... yet

Caufield said he's focused on playing for the Badgers and putting the NHL on hold.

Madison - Wisconsin incoming freshman Cole Caufield was taken 15th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL draft. The Stevens Point native committed to playing for the Badgers, but he could change his mind if the wants to pursue his NHL dreams.

"You take it day by day, and right now I want to be here. I want to be here for this upcoming year" Caufield said Wednesday. "We've got a great team, a great bunch of guys in the room, and a great coaching staff. I think I'm going to get a lot better and a lot stronger here in the workouts. I couldn't be in a better spot.

UW head coach Tony Granato knows there's chance he could lose Caufield to the pros, but he's confident that one of his star freshman will take advantage of the chance to wear a Wisconsin sweater.

"He's got ton of talent, a ton of skill. What I like most about Cole is the fact that he loves being at the rink," Granato said after Wednesday's practice. "He's a great teammate. He's going to do everything he can to continue to develop and grow as a player and as a person."

Caufield said every young player dreams of playing in the NHL, but he doesn't plan on rushing his decision.

"All my mind's focused on is this year and this team right now. I'm not too worried about the next level right now."

Wisconsin has a total of ten preseason workouts before they play two exhibition games at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver.