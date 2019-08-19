Wisconsin football ranked in top 25 in AP Preseason Poll
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers football team is ranked No. 19 in the nation, according to the AP Preseason poll released Monday.
Defending BCS champions Clemson Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the poll followed by Alabama and Georgia.
The Badgers are one of seven Big Ten teams ranked in the poll.
In other news, here is how the Big Ten is ranked in the AP preseason (which yes, I know means nothing, but you still sort of care, right?)— Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) August 19, 2019
5. Ohio State
7. Michigan
15. Penn State
18. Michigan State
19. Wisconsin
20. Iowa #Badgers #OnWisconsin
Ohio State comes in at No. 5, followed by Michigan at No. 7, Penn State at No. 15, Michigan State at No. 18, Wisconsin at No. 19, Iowa at No. 20 and Nebraska at No. 24.
The Badgers will take on South Florida on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. in Orlando.
