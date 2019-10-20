Wisconsin drops to No. 13 in AP poll after being upset by Illinois

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Ohio State edged past Clemson to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll and Wisconsin dropped to 13th after being upset ahead of its showdown with the Buckeyes.

Alabama remained No. 1 on Sunday in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 24 first-place votes. No. 2 LSU held its place and received 16 first-place votes. The Buckeyes had 13 first-place votes and No. 4 Clemson, the preseason No. 1 team and defending national champion, received nine.

The Buckeyes and Tigers both were coming off conference blowouts on the road. Ohio State beat Northwestern 52-3 Friday night. Clemson defeated Louisville 45-10.

Oklahoma remained No. 5, but Penn State moved up to sixth after Wisconsin's first loss of the season. The Badgers were beaten Saturday by 30-point underdog Illinois in the season's most significant upset so far.

Florida, Notre Dame, Auburn and Georgia rounded out the top 10, giving the Southeastern Conference five of the top 10 teams.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.