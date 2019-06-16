Wisconsin basketball lands in-state standouts Johnny & Jordan Davis
Twins added to class of 2020
Madison - Wisconsin men's basketball picked up two big signees for the class of 2020. La Crosse Central twin standouts Johnny and Jordan Davis have verbally committed to play for the Badgers.
The brothers play for the Wisconsin Playground Club AAU team, and the team tweeted the announcement during the UW's team camp.
Johnny averaged 23 points per game last season and was first-team all-State. Jordan averaged 12 points and five rebounds per game. They've helped lead Central to the state tournament in each of their three seasons, including the 2017 state title.
