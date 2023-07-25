Illinois adds former Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard as their Senior Football Analyst.That makes 4 former #Badgers on the Illini staff (Bielema, Aaron Henry, Antonio Fenelus, & Leonhard) https://t.co/V6HgZzi02n
Leonhard joins fellow former Badgers Aaron Henry and Antonio Fenelus on Bielema's staff. Bielema was Wisconsin's defensive coordinator for Leonhard's senior season as a player for the Badgers.
Leonhard departed the Wisconsin football program after athletic director Chris McIntosh chose to hire Luke Fickell as the program's next head coach over Leonhard. Fickell said he was open to keeping Leonhard on his staff as defensive coordinator, but Leonhard ultimately decided to leave the program after the team played in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
"It has meant the world to me to be able to pour my heart and soul into the UW Football program over the last 7 years," Leonhard said in a statement at the time.
Leonhard was named the Badgers' interim head coach after former head coach Paul Chryst was fired after a 2-3 start to the 2022 season. During his time on the Wisconsin coaching staff, the Badgers defense gained national recognition and produced several NFL Draft picks.
Bielema has gone 13-12 with a 9-9 record in his first two seasons as head coach at Illinois, leading the Illini to a surprising 8-5 record last season, tying for second place in the Big Ten West. Bielema went 68-24 during his tenure at Wisconsin.
