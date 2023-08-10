p-2_1555969594341-jpg_38165466_ver1-0.jpg

Mark Tauscher started 132 of 134 games played in Green Bay.

MADISON, Wis. -- A familiar face -- or rather, voice -- will be taking over main color commentary responsibilities when the Wisconsin Badgers football team kicks off their season next month.

Former Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers lineman Mark Tauscher has been named the lead analyst for Badgers football radio broadcasts as Matt Lepay returns as the play-by-play announcer.