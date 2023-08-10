MADISON, Wis. -- A familiar face -- or rather, voice -- will be taking over main color commentary responsibilities when the Wisconsin Badgers football team kicks off their season next month.
Former Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers lineman Mark Tauscher has been named the lead analyst for Badgers football radio broadcasts as Matt Lepay returns as the play-by-play announcer.
Tauscher will also be a part of additional Wisconsin Athletics and LEARFIELD/Badger Sports Properties productions as part of his expanded role. He previously served as a secondary analyst on Badgers football broadcasts alongside longtime Badgers analyst Mike Lucas.
"The energy around this upcoming Badger football season is electric and I’m excited to be a part of the soundtrack of Wisconsin football along with the legend Matt Lepay this fall," Tauscher said in a statement from UW Athletics making the announcement.
Tauscher is also a prominent voice on Madison-area airwaves as co-host of the Wilde and Tausch Radio Show on ESPN Radio since 2016. He was also a part of Green Bay Packers pregame and postgame radio shows from 2011 to 2018.
"For more than a decade, Mark has been a terrific addition to our broadcasts of home games," Lepay said in a statement. "Tausch's combination of intelligence, sense of humor and love for the Badgers makes him a perfect fit."
During his playing days, Tauscher started 12 games at right tackle for the Badgers as a senior after beginning his career as a walk-on, paving the way for Ron Dayne during Wisconsin's run to a Rose Bowl win over Stanford. He went on to play 134 games -- with 132 starts -- with the Packers after being drafted in the 7th round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He was a member of the Super Bowl XLV-winning team and was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2018.
"He has developed into a true professional in the broadcasting world and has the perspective of a former Wisconsin football player and Packer legend that our fans will enjoy," Wisconsin athletic director -- and former teammate -- Chris McIntosh said. "I’m excited about all the ways he’ll be able to engage with our fans and bring an inside look at our football program."
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.