5th annual Casting For Kids fundraiser is right around the corner

May 5, 2023

MADISON, Wis. -- Mark Osiecki's Casting For Kids fundraiser is right around the corner.The fishing tournament, dinner, and auction will be held on May 20th, while the online auction is already underway at https://www.casting4kids.org. "Raising funds, raising awareness, putting smiles on people's faces", Osiecki said. "That's what this whole thing is about."The proceeds are donated to the American Family Children's Hospital and the UW-Carbone Cancer Center.