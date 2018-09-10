Wisconsin Badgers open Big Ten play on prime time television
IOWA CITY, Iowa - The Wisconsin Badgers will be taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on September 22, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. on FOX.
The Badgers will battle the Hawkeyes on the road for the for the Heartland trophy.
Wisconsin at Iowa football September 22nd will be a 7:30 pm kickoff on FOX.— Jay Wilson (@JayWilsonTV) September 10, 2018
🗣 SCHEDULE UPDATE:— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 10, 2018
📅 Saturday, Sept. 22
🏈 Wisconsin at Iowa
📍 Kinnick Stadium
🕢 7:30pm CT on FOX#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/CrQKYznz8b
