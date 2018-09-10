Sports

Wisconsin Badgers open Big Ten play on prime time television

By:

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 12:43 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 12:43 PM CDT

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The Wisconsin Badgers will be taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on September 22, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. on FOX.

The Badgers will battle the Hawkeyes on the road for the for the Heartland trophy.  

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Latest Sports Headlines

Photo Galleries

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars