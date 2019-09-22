Wisconsin Badgers break top 10 in AP college football poll

Getty images

MADISON, Wis. - Following a 35-14 win against Michigan on Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers moved up five spots in the AP college football poll.

Now ranking at No. 8 in the poll, this is Wisconsin's first time in the top 10 this season.

The Badgers' next game is against Northwestern on Saturday.

