Wisconsin Badgers break top 10 in AP college football poll

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 02:34 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 02:39 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Following a 35-14 win against Michigan on Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers moved up five spots in the AP college football poll.

Now ranking at No. 8 in the poll, this is Wisconsin's first time in the top 10 this season.

The Badgers' next game is against Northwestern on Saturday.

 

