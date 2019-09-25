Win and they're in: Looking at Brewers' playoff hopes

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cory Spangenberg #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers congratulates Trent Grisham #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers for his two run home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park on Sept. 21 in Milwaukee.

Cory Spangenberg #5 of the Milwaukee Brewers congratulates Trent Grisham #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers for his two run home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park on Sept. 21 in Milwaukee.

MADISON, Wis. - The Milwaukee Brewers can determine their own destiny Wednesday night against the Cincinnati Reds.

If the Brewers defeat the Reds, they will clinch a spot in the playoffs.

If Milwaukee is victorious, the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets will be eliminated from playoff contention.

The National League Central is still up for grabs after the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in 19 innings Tuesday night. As of Wednesday, the Brewers are 2.5 games behind the Cardinals.

Milwaukee will play five more games: two against the Reds and three at Colorado.

St. Louis will play four more games: one against the Diamondbacks and three against the Cubs.

Here's what needs to happen in order for the Brewers to clinch the NL Central:

In the wild card race, Milwaukee is one game behind the Washington Nationals.

The wild card team with the most wins will host a one-game playoff.

If the Brewers and the Nationals are tied, the Brewers would host at Miller Park because Milwaukee won four of the six games against Washington this season.



