WIAA approves football-only conference changes starting in 2020

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has approved the realignment of conferences for football-only proposal at the WIAA Board of Control meeting Tuesday afternoon in Stevens Point.

The approved realignment will start during the 2020 fall football season.

The plan also includes the changes that will be made as teams go to eight-man football and co-op programs.

The statewide football conference realignment proposal passes second consideration as presented by a unanimous 9-0 vote. #wisfb — Travis Wilson (@travisWSN) April 16, 2019

The Badger Large Conference will add Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker. The Badger Large and Badger South will now be called the Badger Large and Badger Small Conference.

The Southwest Conference (SWC) will add Brodhead/Juda and New Glarus/Monticello to their league, while Lancaster will go to another conference.

The South Central Conference will add Montello/Princeton/Green Lake and Poynette.

The Southwest Wisconsin Athletic League Conference (SWAL) will add Parkview/Albany, Belleville and Lancaster to their conference. Boscobel, Iowa-Grant and Southwestern will move to another conference.

The Six Rivers Conference will add Iowa-Grant and Southwestern to their conference. Highland will move to another conference. Shullsburg will then co-op with Benton/Scales Mound for the 2020 season.

The Ridge and Valley Conference will add Boscobel, Highland and Hillsboro. Kickapoo/La Farge and North Crawford will go to another conference.

For a full list of football-only conference changes, click here.



