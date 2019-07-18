WFCA All-Star games this weekend

WHITEWATER - The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star games are Saturday in Oshkosh.

The Eight Man game starts the day at UW Oshkosh at 10 am followed by the Small School game at 1:30 pm with the Large School game wrapping up the day at 5 pm.

Again this year, players on the teams raise money to benefit Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

South Small School head coach Mark Siegert from Potosi-Cassville said, "the kids on our team alone raised over $85,000. We did an awesome job of fundraising- each team has a goal to get a certain amount of money to donate that's part of- that's the reason we're here and the reason why we get to do this."

River Valley High School's Shane Liegel added, "that's why we're here. Obviously, we're here to play football but that's the big key right there so it's just crazy to be able to play on their behalf.. They're fighting, we're going to fight for them, too."

